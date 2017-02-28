Geotechnical investigation work is being done on 5th street this week. The work is going on in preparation for the Complete Streets Pilot Project the city is undertaking in the area.

Manager of Transportation and Utilities – Engineering Craig Perry says the engineer is doing sub-surface investigation to get a sense of what crews will find when they start to dig.

Perry says this work will help to inform the design process for the new infrastructure.

Perry says the next step will be the design phase, with construction work expected in 2018.

There will be intermittent single-lane alternating traffic between Fitzgerald and Menzies Avenues while the work is underway on Wednesday, March 1st and Friday, March 3rd.

For further details about the road work and the Complete Streets Pilot Project, visit the city’s website.