The Office of the Auditor General of B.C. has completed the largest financial audit in the province.

It’s the annual report on government’s public accounts.

Auditor Carol Bellringer says the province is not reporting it’s public accounts in accordance with the accepted standards.

She says adhering to the standards makes it easier for people to compare year over year budgets and the provincial budget with other provincial budgets.

Bellringer says some problems with the budget include the government deferring revenue when it should be reported and government obligations not being recorded as debt.