Mounties are reminding people to not leave valuables in vehicles.

RCMP has responded to more than two dozen thefts from vehicles in less than a week.

Constable Rob Gardner says it’s important to remember that these kind of thefts are crimes of opportunity and there are ways to protect yourself and your property.

He notes that as Spring starts to arrive, you should also make sure garages and sheds are kept secure.

He says it’s also important that you file a report with the detachment if someone goes through your vehicle – even if nothing was taken, so police can track the activity.