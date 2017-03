A 21-year old man has plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 64-year old Courtenay man.

The victim was stabbed in February of last year. He was flown to hospital, but later died of his injuries. Douglas Waterfield appeared in court this week to enter his plea.

Defence lawyer Jordan Watt says the plea was a joint proposal between the Crown and Defence.

Waterfield was sentenced to 6 years, minus time served.