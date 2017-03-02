The BC Boys Provincial basketball championships is taking place in the Comox Valley.

Spokesperson Hugh MacKinnon notes it’s been 50 years since the tournament was hosted in the Comox Valley, which is bringing 16, grade 9 teams to town to compete.

Vanier and Lake Trail are both a part of the event, with McKinnon calling the Lake Trail squad the ‘Cinderella’ team of the tournament.

MacKinnon says it’s a great tournament for the players and the community.

McKinnon says the tournament also has a positive effect on the Valley’s economy.

The games are being hosted at Highland, Lake Trail, and Vanier, with the finals going at Vanier on Saturday.