The CVRD is celebrating some good news.

The Regional District has acquired new land for a new office. The deal was a tri-party agreement between the RD, city of Courtenay and School District 71.

CVRD Board Chair Bruce Jolliffe says it’s been a long process, but the time spent on the deal was worth it. Jolliffe says the location is much better than the current space on Comox Road, which is in the flood plain of the city.

Jolliffe says the next step is to design the building for the Harmston Avenue lot.

Jolliffe says they hope to start construction next year.