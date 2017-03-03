The MLA for Powell River – Sunshine Coast says he hopes a petition with 10,000 signatures prompts the government to rethink plans to privatize seniors care on the Sunshine Coast.

The signatures were collected after plans were announced to replace two public long-term care facilities with a single, private facility.

Nic Simons says the community wasn’t consulted on the plan and a number of concerns have been raised about what the change will mean when it comes to consistent care for seniors.

Simons says many of the concerns he’s heard from people are based on issues with private care facilities in other parts of British Columbia and he hopes the government recognizes those concerns when it comes to ensuring proper care for seniors.