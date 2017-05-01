The Comox Valley Emergency Program is teaming up with the Oyster River Fire Department to host an information session tonight, Tuesday April 25th.

Fire Chief Bruce Green says it will cover what you need to know in case a disaster, like a major flood or earthquake, strikes. “Being prepared makes the community more resilient to be able to survive a disaster and get moving forward onto the recovery program,” he says.

Green asks residents to pre-register with the Black Creek Community Association before attending the event. The session goes at the Oyster River Fire Hall from 6 to 8 PM.