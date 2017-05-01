Multiple fire agencies teamed up for some wildfire training in Powell River.

The department’s deputy chief Rocky Swanson says Comox’s chief Gord Schreiner spoke at the event, which was organized by the city’s Manager of Emergency Services Ryan Thoms.

“We basically were doing multiple different things, such as using a new piece of equipment called a structure protection unit…one of those sprinkler systems that we attach to an individual home or a group of homes to protect in the case of an urban interface wildfire,” he says.

Swanson says there were classroom and practical lessons throughout the weekend with BC Forestry, using tools like chain-saws and generators.

There were also leadership classes, and Swanson notes the feedback from the weekend has been extremely positive.