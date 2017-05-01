BC’s special envoy to the United States says new tariffs announced on Canada’s softwood lumber is an old tactic by the United States.

Congress has announced a 20% tariff on softwood lumber exports from Canada, and David Emerson says the industry has seen this approach before.

“It’s really quite uncanny how this latest attack resembles previous attacks by the U.S. protectionist lumber coalition.”

Emerson believes the tariff is being driven by high-profile lumber producers and timber barons who are influencing the U.S. government, which is affecting Canada-U.S. relations.

He says that if the dispute isn’t resolved quickly, it’s important to continue to develop relations with other overseas markets.