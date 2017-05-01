The BC Wildlife Federation is concerned about the future of fish and wildlife population across the province.

Spokesperson Jesse Zeman says government budgets for fish and wildlife management have been shrinking and that has led to less research.

“The expectation about [resource management] is that you have funding so you can go out and do proper science to understand what the impacts are, resource development, [and look at] threats fish and wildlife face. Over time we’ve drained funding for fish and wildlife and [resource management],” he says.

Zeman says the numbers of caribou, moose, elk, deer and fish are declining but there’s still time to turn things around.