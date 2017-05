There are more advanced voting opportunities this provincial election.

Andrew Watson with Elections BC says there are six advanced voting days this year, up from four in 2013. He says the first two days are this weekend on Saturday, April 29th and Sunday, April 30th.

A full list of advance voting days and voting locations can be found on the Elections BC website at: http://bit.ly/1Q3z1fY. Watson notes you can also vote in any district electoral office or by mail.

General voting day is May 9th.