A 29-year old man is facing 11 charges after allegedly crashing a stolen car in Courtenay.

An RCMP member located a stolen vehicle in the early morning hours last Thursday.

When the member approached the vehicle, the driver sped off in what police describe as a ‘dangerous manner’, crashing into a tree a short distance away.

The driver fled the scene, but a wallet with ID and a loaded firearm were found in the vehicle.

He was found later that day and, after a short foot chase, was taken into custody.

The man, from Saanich, is facing numerous charges including possession of stolen property and possession of a loaded restricted firearm.