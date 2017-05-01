An improv team from a local high school has earned a spot at the Global Finals in this year’s Destination Imagination Challenge.

The team, from GP Vanier Secondary in Courtenay, recently took home top honours at the Provincials and will be heading to Knoxville, Tennessee to compete with teams from around the world.

Brooke O’Toole says it’s an amazing opportunity as a student to be able to take part in the program.

“Destination Imagination is a program that embraces student creativity and problem-solving,” she says.

Sienna Stephens says the team is working on fundraising to pay for the trip.

You can donate to the cause through a Go Fund Me page the troupe has set up at: https://www.gofundme.com/ggrb5-support-our-dream.