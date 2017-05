Crews from the Courtenay Fire Department were out early Monday morning, responding to a commercial structure fire.

Deputy Chief Kurt MacDonald says it broke out at around 4:15 in the 2900 block of Cliffe Avenue.

MacDonald notes that no one was in the building at the time, and there were no injuries to report. However, MacDonald says there was “significant damage to the building.”

Investigators are looking into what caused the blaze.