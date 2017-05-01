Water issues will be the main focus at an all-candidates forum Tuesday night, May 2nd.

Courtenay-Comox vote-seekers will be at the Stan Hagen Theatre to talk about how they and their party will address water concerns in the region.

Event Moderator Bob Wells says this is a great opportunity for residents to ask questions ahead of next week’s provincial vote.

Wells notes that water issues are important to the Valley, with recent years seeing flooding during the winter and droughts in the summer.

“It is something that is predicted to probably get worse over the years and you know, that’s coupled with rising sea levels and things like that so there’s a lot of things about water and more specifically, this [forum] will be about drinking water,” he says.

The forum is open to the public and goes at 7:00 PM at North Island College’s Stan Hagen Theatre.