Courtenay-Comox had the highest turnout during the weekend’s advanced polls. This weekend was the first chance for voters to cast a ballot in the 2017 Provincial election.

4260 people voted on the weekend – which is 10% of registered voters in the riding.

1500 voters cast a ballot in the Mid-Island – Pacific Rim riding, which includes Cumberland, Royston and Denman and Hornby Islands. The next round of advanced polls run tomorrow through Saturday.

General voting day is a week today, on Tuesday, May 9th.

Visit elections.bc.ca for more details on voting in your riding.