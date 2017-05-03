CVRD electoral area directors, land donors and CVLT reps gathered at the property to recognize the gift to the CVLT and lease and management of the parkland by the CVRD (courtesy CVRD)

The property along the Tsolum River known as the Tsolum Commons has been sold to the Comox Valley Land Trust.

President Pieter Rutgers says 19 people own land across the space, and came together to sell it to the CVLT. “The arrangement is for a 99 year lease…and it’s renewable for another 99 years. Essentially we’re talking a 200 year agreement,” he says.

Rutgers adds this project has been in the works for the past 4 years.

With the donation to the Land Trust, the space will be protected and enjoyed for future generations.

In return, the CVLT has leased the property to the Comox Valley Regional District, who will manage and maintain the park-land.