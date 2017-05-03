Mounties from across British Columbia are being recognized for being a part of Alexa’s Team.

The team is named after Alexa Middelaer, who in 2008 was struck and killed by a drunk driver. She was four years old.

The team recognizes law enforcement officers who have helped take impaired drivers off the road.

Alexa’s Bus program coordinator Gerry Desaulniers says we’re beyond the point where people should know the dangers of driving impaired.

“They’re risking their life, they’re risking other people’s lives, [lives of] loved ones. They should know by now to stop drinking and driving or being impaired by drugs or alcohol,” he says.

The Alexa’s Bus tour will be coming to the region this summer to raise awareness of Alexa’s Team and the importance of being sober when you’re behind the wheel.