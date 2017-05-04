The stats are in for April and if you thought it was wetter than normal – you’d be right.

Doug Lundquist with Environment Canada says most of the Island saw almost double the normal amount of rainfall we’d usually get.

“In the Comox-Campbell River area, there was about 170 or 180% of the normal precipitation. That means it was almost doubled. That same sort of weather continued into the Sunshine Coast…” he says.

Lundquist notes that the temperatures were average for April, but the dampness made it feel colder than it was. He says the good news is we’ve got a change coming in the forecast, with nice weather on the way starting next week.