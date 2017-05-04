ICBC is urging drivers and riders to keep an eye out for each other.

May is Motorcycle Awareness Month in BC. Caroline Robinson says 60% of motorcycle crashes in the province involve other vehicles and most of them happen in intersections.

She says last year in BC, 1600 motorcyclists were injured in crashes. “On average on Vancouver Island, we have about 300 injuries and 6 fatalities for motorcyclists. Those stats are far too high,” she says.

Robinson says motorists should look out for motorcycles, especially when turning left as they can be harder to see and it can be tough to judge how fast they’re travelling.

She says riders should wear all the gear, all the time because it can reduce the severity of injuries in the event of a crash.