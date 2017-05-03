The journey of the Salish Orca continues.

The BC ferry will be replacing the Queen of Burnaby on the Comox to Powell River route.

Ferries spokesperson Deb Marshall says for the next few weeks, the Orca will be based at Saltery Bay as crews undergo the final bit of training which will include ship handling and docking.

Marshall says vessel is being docked at Saltery Bay because the Comox and Powell River terminals only have one berth each, and there is not enough room to store the new ferry.

She notes the North Island Princess and Queen of Burnaby still need to operate. Marshall says the new Salish Orca is expected to be in full operation on the Comox-Powell River run later this month.