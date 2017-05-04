Jumbo's Cabin; the only remaining building from Chinatown in Coal Creek Park (courtesy Cumberland Museum & Archives)

The Village of Cumberland’s Chinatown site at Coal Creek Historic Park has received some upgrades.

Parks and Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Kevin McPhedran says 17 new signs have been added to the site as part of a new and improved interpretive walking tour.

“Over the last few years we’ve worked to upgrade the signs at that location to better tell the story of Cumberland Chinatown…the Chinese community contributed a lot to the Village over the years,” he says.

He notes it’s a good opportunity for residents and visitors to explore the history of the site.

The self-guided tour at the site takes about one hour to walk through.

An official unveiling ceremony goes on Sunday, May 7th at 1:00 PM.