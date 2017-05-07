The riders have been named for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team.

2017 marks the 20th annual ride down Vancouver Island, raising money for pediatric cancer research and to support programs, like Camp Goodtimes, for children battling cancer.

This year’s team includes representatives from the Campbell River and Comox Valley detachment, and on the media side, Vista Radio‘s Sandra Boyd, morning show host on 1240 Coast AM in Port Hardy.

The riders were officially unveiled yesterday in Victoria where they received their official jerseys and bikes. This year’s tour gets underway September 23rd.