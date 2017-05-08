Seniors and youth were brought together this morning to celebrate the upcoming Mother’s Day with an inter-generational tea event.

Leah Hryko with Comox Valley Seniors Village and Casa Loma says it’s a part of an inter-general program to connect students with seniors.

“For the children, it’s really beneficial, because they’re not afraid of seniors and they start developing relationships with the seniors at a younger age…for the seniors…it’s very therapeutic [and] always empowering for the seniors [to interact with youth],” she says.

Mother’s Day goes next Sunday, May 14th.