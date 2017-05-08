The advanced polls proved popular this election, especially here in Courtenay – Comox.

The final advance poll was held on Saturday.

According to numbers from Elections BC, more than 11,000 voters in our district took advantage of the 6 advance voting days.

The turnout was also strong looking at the provincial numbers overall with almost 20% of registered voters casting a ballot. General voting day goes tomorrow, May 9th.

For further details on voting, visit the Elections BC website at: http://elections.bc.ca/.