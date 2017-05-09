Mounties are reminding motorists to pull over and stop for emergency vehicles.

Constable Amron Russell says it doesn’t matter which side of the road you’re on. When you hear a siren, move out of the way and pull over.

“The reason for that is sometimes that emergency vehicles need to actually pull in the opposite lane of traffic to pass vehicles that are causing congestion.”

Russell says it’s important to stay stopped for a short while as well, because often there is more than one emergency vehicle on its way to the same destination.