Christy Clark will officially stay on as premier.

Following the election results, none of the parties secured enough seats to form a majority government, with the Liberals sitting one seat shy of a majority.

The incumbent government is always given first option to form government and BC’s Lieutenant Governor, Judith Guichon, has asked Clark to continue to govern as premier until the final counts are in.

Clark says while a minority government is rare in BC, it isn’t rare in Canada and is a chance for all sides to create a new way of working together.

“British Columbians sent a very strong message to all sides of the legislature. They want us to work together collaboratively and across party lines. They are interested in making BC stronger, achieving our collective goals and they demanded of us a new way and a new approach to achieving those goals, and we’re going to work hard to do that.”

Clark also thanked all the voters who cast a ballot and all the candidates across the province who stood for election.