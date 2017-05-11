Comox Valley RCMP is looking for the public’s help in solving a pedestrian hit-and-run.

Constable Rob Gardner says the pedestrian received minor injuries after being struck while he was in a crosswalk near SuperStore last Friday.

“The incident took place at approximately 3 PM,” Gardner says. “A pedestrian had been in the crosswalk entering the SuperStore parking lot closest to the estuary [when hit]”.

Gardner says it’s important that all road users keep an eye out for each other. The vehicle is described as a blue metallic SUV.

Anyone who may know the driver or vehicle involved is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP.