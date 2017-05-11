Looking at the post-mortem of the 2017 election campaign, one analyst says it comes down to two wins and a loss.

Former political science instructor Paul Whyte says the NDP had a clear victory, even if it didn’t end up with the result they wanted.

“I would think for the Greens, with an increase in the popular votes and obviously going from 1 seat to 3 seats is a monumental victory,” he says.

Whyte notes that while the Liberals may still pull out a majority win after the final counts are in, it would be hard to call the results a success.

“For the Liberal Party, I think they have to go back and look at this as, quite frankly, a bit of a failure. They lost 6 seats – their percentage of the popular vote, while it’s the same reflected in the seat loss, that’s going to make for some serious questioning [about[ their campaign strategy.”

The real questions of the campaign remain unknown, as candidates and voters wait for the absentee ballot count, which begins on the 22nd.

Andrew Watson with Elections BC says that in 2013, about 10% of total votes cast were absentee ballots.

Early estimations are that there could be more than 176,000 absentee ballots this time around.