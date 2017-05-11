BC Hydro will be performing its annual siren system test on Friday, May 12th.

Spokesperson Stephen Watson says the warning system is used to warn residents who may be near water about changing flows.

Watson notes that “flows can change – whether we’re ramping up for flood risk management or we have an unplanned flow event where water is diverted down, for example, below the diversion dam if the intake into the pen-stock is closed off.”

The tests will take place from around 10 AM to 2 PM. Residents near the Puntledge will hear the siren sounds from Comox dam down to the Puntledge Park area.