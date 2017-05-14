Bike to Work week doesn’t start until May 29th, but the kickoff is less than a week away.

2017 Coordinator Leo Boon says Bike to Work week participants have a chance to win some great prizes, while addition to getting a nice workout.

“You can win a great holiday to the Mediterranean.”

“We have bikes as well and we have all kinds of other prizes to give away during that week.”

If you want to get involved, Boon says just go to the website, register yourself, track your progress and be ready to ride.