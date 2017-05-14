New staffing positions are available at the city of Courtenay.

Councillor David Frisch says as part of the city’s 5-year financial plan, 12 new support-staff positions are open, as well as 5 that are specifically in the Public Works sector.

“The 5 new positions for public works had a lot to do with new requirements by the government, higher governments than us [of course], to have more staff to fulfill the new classifications on our water systems so we used to be a class 1, we’re now a class 4 water system and that means we need to do more sampling and have more professional people on hand to take care of that water system,” he says.

A full list of opportunities can be seen on the city of Courtenay’s website.