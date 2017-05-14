Team DO or DI is raising funds to get to the DI Globe Finals in Knoxville (courtesy Team DO or DI)

Highland and Vanier students have come together to form a team with sights set on a global competition in Knoxville.

The program Destination Imagination (DI) celebrates fine arts and improv skills. Another team involved is Vanier’s Team Chance.

Team DO or DI member Matt Curtis says he’s been involved with DI for the past 2 years. “I got involved because [I had] just moved here, from Red Deer [Alberta]. I joined the improv club and one of the people there mentioned DI to me. I went to check it out and [since then] I’ve been hooked.”

Highland’s Madeline Maclean says it’s been a great experience being involved in the program.

“Just having that outlet for creativity…it’s just an awesome experience and I would recommend it to anyone.” Lucy Dabbs from Vanier says it’s been interesting having the two schools work together.

“We’ve never has a combined school team between Highland and Vanier before and it [has been] really interesting trying to organize meetings,” she says.

Highland’s Wil Munro says he’s been involved in work like this for a number of years.

“Back in grade 8 there was this elective called DI and I [tried it out]…and then I actually joined the actual club after that.”

You can support the team online through a GO FUND ME PAGE at: https://www.gofundme.com/di-global-finals-engineering-sd71. The DI Globe Finals go at the end of the month in Knoxville.