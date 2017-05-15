The Comox Valley Regional District is set to say goodbye to its Chief Administrative Officer.

Debra Oakman has served as top staffer at the RD since 2008, when it was created out of the split of the old Comox Strathcona Regional District.

She says managing that change was challenging but also incredibly rewarding.

“When you go through those transitions, you want to give at least 3 years before you start to see some light but it was a very [very] busy time and we had to work closely with both new regional districts, Strathcona and Comox Valley and we still have a good relationship there that we work together on.”

She says there’s been a lot of rewarding work that’s taken place at the Regional District during her time as CAO.

Oakman will be spending this week with incoming CAO Russell Dyson, who previously headed the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District.

Her last day will be Friday, May 19th.