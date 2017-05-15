Comox Valley Mounties are recognizing National Police Week.

Constable Rob Gardner says it’s a chance for the public to get to know their local RCMP members.

“National Police Week started in 1970. It’s a way for the police to connect with the communities and increase awareness about the services we provide as the police force.”

He adds that, “it’s so important for the police to be out in the community and for the community to have the feeling that they can approach us [police] at any time.”

Gardner says they will also have a static display with cars and equipment that Mounties use on Tuesday, May 16th at the Crown Isle Thrifty Foods. That event runs from 11:30 to 1:30.