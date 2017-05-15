A structure fire broke out in Comox on the weekend, killing a family pet.

Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says the call came in Sunday morning, and crews responded to a building on Stewart Avenue.

“Firefighters forced their way in because there was nobody home, [and] quickly extinguished the fire. The fire caused significant damage to the home,” he says.

Schreiner says the fire is not suspicious, and is believed to be electrical. He notes investigators will be on site looking to confirm the cause of the blaze.