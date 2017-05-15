Courtenay Fire was called out to the Casa Loma seniors facility on Headquarters Road early today after a gas line was breached. The line was hit by construction activity in the area.

Deputy Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says crew arrived on scene shortly after noon and moved some of the residents from the area near the break.

“Our crews [then] pretty much evacuated two buildings of seniors and staff to a safe location while Fortis crews dealt with the leak.”

MacDonald says the movement of the residents went very smoothly and they were able to return after about half an hour.