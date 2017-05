A cougar cub that was found wandering in Courtenay last month has died.

The Greater Vancouver Zoo has announced that the cub, which was picked up in downtown Courtenay in late April, died last Friday.

When she was first brought in, the zoo said the cub was thin but in good health overall, but her health declined rapidly last week.

An initial examination found fluid build-up in her chest and a necropsy will be performed to confirm cause of death.