BC NDP Leader John Horgan (courtesy BC NDP at http://bit.ly/2pUEe2k) and BC Liberal Leader and Premier Christy Clark (courtesy kris krüg at http://bit.ly/2pLATqq)

BC’s current Premier is commending everyone who ran in the 2017 Provincial Election.

Christy Clark says it takes a lot of courage to run as a political candidate. She says she hopes to continue to work with fellow parties, no matter what the result of the final count.

“All of us share a profound love for this beautiful province that we call British Columbia, and we all share a common purpose and determination to make sure that British Columbia is stronger.”

The Premier has also stated that Brad Bennett will chair the party’s transition team for the next couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, the leader of the BC NDP is gearing up for the final count.

John Horgan says there are many issues he’s concerned with. He says he’s had a few conversations with provincial Green Party leader Andrew Weaver since last week’s vote.

“I think both of us are looking at the issues that we share…we both care about the environment…we both support proportional representation. There’s much that we agree on and we’re going to be talking about those issues and how they affect people in the days ahead.”

Horgan notes he’s also spoken with Premier Clark.

He says the goal is to make life better for people and ensure the needs of all British Columbians are met, no matter what the result of the final count is.

The final count goes between May 22nd and May 24th.