A series of workshops is being held throughout the province in partnership with the Justice Institute of British Columbia to help first responders learn about the dangers of fentanyl.

The workshops are aimed at police, drug investigators, paramedics and firefighters.

Steve Schnitzer, director of the Institute’s Police Academy says the highly-toxic narcotic presents a high risk for all first responders.

“You could probably have a pretty loose definition of what a first response is because a first responder technically could be a parent rushing to the aid of their child in a home that just overdosed on fentanyl. We’re targeting professional first responders but we thought the information is valid for anyone that has a need to look [and see] how dangerous these drugs actually are.”

Schnitzer says information on the risks has been shared on a new webpage for the public at fentanylsafety.com.