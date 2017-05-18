The 2017 provincial election led to a close call in the riding of Courtenay-Comox.

The NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard edged Liberal candidate Jim Benninger by just 9 votes.

Elections BC has confirmed that there will be a recount of the votes, and Leonard says it’s now a matter of waiting in anticipation for the outcome of the final count.

She notes no matter what the result of the final count and recount in Courtenay-Comox, she’s excited to work for the residents of the riding.

“I think we’ve had 16 years of neglect and it’s an opportunity to serve and make real choices that help people in terms of affordability and provision of the services they need, and addressing climate change and electoral reform. The world is our oyster.”

The final count takes place between May 22nd and 24th.