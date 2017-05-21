The Comox Valley Airport has again teamed up with Art Alchemy Studio for a six-month exhibit at the terminal. Alchemy at the Airport features 24 unique pieces from Comox Valley artists.

YQQ CEO Fred Bigelow says staff is very excited about the program.

“I think this airport has got a lovely look and feel…but with bare walls that’s one thing, [but] and when you add our local artists and their works it makes it such a warm and inviting experience [at the airport].”

Alchemy at the Airport runs until November 1st. More details can be found at: comoxairport.com.