Courtenay fire crews brought home some hardware from the Pacific Regional Firefit Combat Challenge in Langley.

Acting Assistant Chief Jonathan Welsh says the competition involves firefighters going through a series of tasks that imitate emergency situations.

He says the team has been ranking better each year they’ve competed.

Courtenay won gold in the tandem men’s relay, and brought home silver in the men’s over 50, men’s team time and the men’s relay events.

“[It] helps everybody pretty much train and focus throughout the year,” Welsh says.

The team consisted of Firefighters Savannah Siegler, Andy Quinn, Matt Rexin, Ian Robertson, Nick Levesque, Acting Lieutenant Ken Hryko, and Welsh.