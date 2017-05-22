BoosterBuddy, a mobile app for youth dealing with mental health challenges, has been updated to improve the game experience.

The app was developed for Island Health through funding from Coast Capital Savings.

Lauren Fox, Island Health Clinical Lead for BoosterBuddy says the app was developed with a design team that included youth who have experiences with psychosis, anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges.

“The buddy falls asleep every day and in order to wake your buddy up, you perform real-life activities or quests, and these are activities that will help the user improve their mental health.”

Fox says when the app was first developed Island Health expected about a thousand downloads on the Island,

It’s been downloaded 130,000 times, in the U.S., Canada, and across the globe by people of all ages.