BC NDP Leader John Horgan (courtesy BC NDP at http://bit.ly/2pUEe2k) and BC Liberal Leader and Premier Christy Clark (courtesy kris krüg at http://bit.ly/2pLATqq)

BC Liberal candidate Jim Benninger has taken a slight lead in the electoral district of Courtenay-Comox as the final count of absentee ballots is underway.

Following a recount Monday, New Democrat Ronna-Rae Leonard held a 13 vote lead. As absentee ballots begin to be counted, Benninger is now up by 3.

The tight race is being watched across the country as the BC Liberals need only one more seat to form a majority government.

The final count numbers will be updated through the afternoon, with the final results expected either later Tuesday or Wednesday.