With interest in robotics technology growing among youth, North Island College is once again hosting its summer NICBotCamps program.

The camps allow students ages 9 to 12 build, program and remotely control their very own Lego robots.

Manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI) Naomi Tabata says, “it’s a unique opportunity for students to work closely with robotics instructors to build their own creations and learn how to code. It was inspiring to see what the students created [last summer] and how interested they were in learning.”

8 one-week camps will run across the Island:

Comox Valley (two camps – July 4th to 7th, and July 10th to 14th)

Port Alberni (July 17th to 21st)

Campbell River (two camps – July 24th to 28th, and July 31st to August 4th)

Tofino and Ucluelet (August 8th to 11th)

Port Hardy (August 14th to 18th)

No robotics experience is required. The camps are offered in partnership with Navigate NIDES, the North Island Distance Education School.

For more information on the summer camp to see a video of last year’s projects, visit: nic.bc.ca/robotics_camp. For registration into this year’s camp, visit any NIC registration office or register online using the course code CAMP-LEGO at: nic.bc.ca/continuingeducation.