The Union of BC Indian Chiefs, $10-a-Day Campaign and numerous other civil society groups are urging the BC NDP and BC Green Party to work together no matter what the outcome of the absentee ballot count is.

Rosalie Sawrie says by doing so the Greens and NDP could make progress on their shared values and platform commitments.

“There’s a lot of issues that they don’t see eye-to-eye on, on the details, but I think the outcomes on a lot of the things they campaigned on would result in the same end goal, so I think that there’s a lot that they can work together on.”

Those issues include the Kinder Morgan expansion pipeline, electoral reform and banning big money out of politics.

On Tuesday, the groups delivered a 25,000 name petition asking the two parties to work together.

Meanwhile, the eyes of the province remain on Courtenay-Comox as the final count of absentee ballots continues today.

The electoral district finished yesterday’s counting with the NDP’s Ronna-Rae Leonard holding a 101 vote lead over Liberal Jim Benninger.

The district is drawing a lot of attention, as it could be the deciding factor as to whether the Liberals have enough seats to form a majority government.

The count is continuing today with final results expected by 5:00 PM.

However, if the results are close, there will be an automatic judicial recount.