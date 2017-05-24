Mounties are looking to set up more block watch areas in the Comox Valley.

Constable Rob Gardner says the goal is to get people talking to their neighbours and working together to keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

“I’ve had a file in my career where someone basically watched a pickup [truck] for 2 days empty a house out and they thought their neighbors were moving.

[When] their neighbors came back from holidays, their house was cleaned right out. So you need to know who your neighbors are, you need to know what’s suspicious.”

Gardner says anyone interested in forming a block watch can contact the detachment for more information.

A community information session is also taking place next Tuesday, May 31st at the Courtenay Fire Hall, starting at 6:00 PM.