As the hot weather continues, fire crews are reminding people to be careful when it comes to dry grasses.

Powell River Deputy Fire Chief Rocky Swanson says it doesn’t take much for surface grasses and leaves to dry out. He says with the cold, wet weather we’ve had, it’s easy to forget how quickly dry grass can ignite and spread.

“The moment that dries out, and especially with winds, a fire like that could spread rapidly. It’s extremely surprising and will catch not only the public off-guard, but the fire department off-guard and make it very [very] difficult to fight a fire like that.”

Swanson says it’s important to be careful with cigarette butts and other open flame sources around dry grass, mulch and leaves.